Web Content Management Market By Covid-19 Impact 2020, Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

“The growing need to optimize business processes for meeting the dynamic requirements of customers expected to drive the WCM market”

The Web Content Management (WCM) market size is expected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2020 to USD 13.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the WCM market include the demand by organizations to increase their revenue by delivering personalized content for customers, increasing the number of interactions with the customers online, and maintaining the brand presence.

By component, services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

By component, the services segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the for cast period.Many organizations are expected to adopt WCM solutions, which will require the provision of specialized services, such as training and support, implementation and consulting. This segment will help organizations to incorporate WCM solutions. It will also allow end users to focus on core business operations.

Cloud deployment type to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to adopt WCM solutions over the cloud. This is due to the low cost of ownership, easy management of WCM solutions, ease of implementation, and high flexibility as per business needs. The cloud deployment type is also expected to ensure easy updates of the software. SMEs do not have enough capital to invest on huge IT resources, enabling them to focus on core business functions.

Retail and consumer goods vertical segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Retail and consumer goods verical is expected to adopt WCM solutions at the highest CAGR during the fo rcast period. The vertical is a highly consumer centric indusrty. Personalized content delivery is in high demand from this vertical.WCM solutions help build an organization’s brand presence across the globe, increasing its intearctions with customers,with the aim to retain customers visiting websites.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Major economies in the Asia Pacific (APAC) include China, Japan,India, Australia,and Singapore.Economies in the region have started investing heavily in the startup ecosystem. The region also has a competitive advantage over other regions, due to the easy availability of cost-efficient software and trained workforce, and flexible regulations and policies.The increasing IT investments (As per Nasscom in 2018 IT spend in India was 1.4 trillion), need to enhance data-based decision making, and boost the efficieny of employees , is expected to drive the WCM market forward.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 23%

Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 23% By Designation: C-level – 43%, Directors – 27%,and Others – 30%

C-level – 43%, Directors – 27%,and Others – 30% By Region: North America – 46%,Europe – 26%, APAC – 16%, MEA– 7% and Latin America- 5%

Some prominent WCM vendors across the globe profiled in the WCM market study include IBM Corp. (US), Adobe Inc. (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Progress Software Corporation (US), Upland Software Inc. (US), SDL plc (UK), Sitecore (US), Crownpeak (US), Acquia (US), Episerver (US), Rackspace Inc. (US), e-Spirit (US), Percussion software (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), Angler Technologies (India), Contentful (Germany), HCL Software (India), and MODX (US).

