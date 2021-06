Enterprise Data Management Market By Covid-19 Impact, Global Insight Growth Analysis on Volume, Revenue and Forecast to 2020-2025

“Enterprises focusing on data-driven decision making to enhance the efficiency of organizations to lead to the adoption of enterprise data management solutions”

MarketsandMarkets expects the global enterprise data management market to grow from USD 77.9 billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include the need to effectively manage the hierarchical master data generated across departments, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and digitalization.

Manufacturing industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the enterprise data management market is divided into healthcare and life science, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecom and Information Technology (IT), retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government and defense, and others (travel and hospitality, education, research, and real estate). The manufacturing industry vertical would benefit from the technological and methodological advancements of data management.The greatest challenge faced by manufacturing industries is to understand the potential value of their collected data.If the correct tool is chosen to collect the data, it can help to transform the data into meaningful content. This content can help make smarter decisions.

On-premises deployment mode to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of enterprise data management solutions and have started deploying them as per their needs. Organizations prefer the on-premises deployment mode as it helps them control the implementation process, keep the data in their hands, and provide more ability to customize according to their needs and requirements. The concern of the organizations to protect the data and the low cost of ownership drives the growth of on-premises deployment mode in enterprise data management market.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market growth can be attributed to the focus of countries, such as China, Singapore, and Japan on enhanced management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes.The improved data governance, increased cloud and Data Ops adoption are expected to drive the adoption of enterprise data management solutions and services in the region. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Singapore, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the enterprise data management market. The verticals, such as healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and energy and utilities are expected to rapidly adopt enterprise data management solutions and services in the region.The amendments in the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI) and the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) have helped the market to grow significantly in the region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the enterprise data management market.

By Company – Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48%

Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48% By Designation – C-Level–30%, Managers–45%,and Others–25%

– C-Level–30%, Managers–45%,and Others–25% By Region – North America–15%, Europe–20%, and APAC–40%,RoW -25%

The enterprise data management market comprises major solution providers, such as IBM Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Talend (US), Symantec (US), Cloudera, Inc. (US), Ataccama (Canada), Informatica (US), Mindtree Limited (India), Qlik (US), EnterWorks, Inc. (US), MapR (US), GoldenSource Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), MuleSoft, LLC. (US), Micro Focus International plc (UK), Zaloni, Inc. (US), Actian (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the enterprise data management market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage

The enterprise data management market revenue is classified primarily into revenues from software and services. Service revenue is associated with consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. The market is also segmented based on component, deployment mode, industry vertical,organization size,and region.

Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Enterprise data management market and the sub segments. The report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.