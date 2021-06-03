June 2021 Report on Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Man-Portable Communication Systems market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Man-Portable Communication Systems market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Man-Portable Communication Systems industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Man-Portable Communication Systems Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Man-Portable Communication Systems market covered in Chapter 4:

Codan Limited

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Aselsan

Rockwell Collins

Huawei

ViaSat

Ultra Electronics Holdings

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Man-Portable Communication Systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Communications

Command and control

Imaging

Force protection

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Man-Portable Communication Systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Software Defined Radios

Encryption

Commercial

Homeland Security

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Communications

1.5.3 Command and control

1.5.4 Imaging

1.5.5 Force protection

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Software Defined Radios

1.6.3 Encryption

1.6.4 Commercial

1.6.5 Homeland Security

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Man-Portable Communication Systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Man-Portable Communication Systems Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Man-Portable Communication Systems Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Man-Portable Communication Systems

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Man-Portable Communication Systems

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Man-Portable Communication Systems Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Codan Limited

4.1.1 Codan Limited Basic Information

4.1.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Codan Limited Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Codan Limited Business Overview

4.2 General Dynamics Corporation

4.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 General Dynamics Corporation Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 General Dynamics Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Harris Corporation

4.3.1 Harris Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Harris Corporation Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Harris Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Aselsan

4.4.1 Aselsan Basic Information

4.4.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Aselsan Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Aselsan Business Overview

4.5 Rockwell Collins

4.5.1 Rockwell Collins Basic Information

4.5.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Rockwell Collins Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

4.6 Huawei

4.6.1 Huawei Basic Information

4.6.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Huawei Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Huawei Business Overview

4.7 ViaSat

4.7.1 ViaSat Basic Information

4.7.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ViaSat Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ViaSat Business Overview

4.8 Ultra Electronics Holdings

4.8.1 Ultra Electronics Holdings Basic Information

4.8.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Ultra Electronics Holdings Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Ultra Electronics Holdings Business Overview

4.9 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

4.9.1 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc Basic Information

4.9.2 Man-Portable Communication Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc Business Overview

5 Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Man-Portable Communication Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Man-Portable Communication Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Man-Portable Communication Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Man-Portable Communication Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Man-Portable Communication Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

