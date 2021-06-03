June 2021 Report on Global Position Sensor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Position Sensor market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Position Sensor market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Position Sensor industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Position Sensor Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Position Sensor market covered in Chapter 4:

TE Connectivity Ltd.

AMS AG

Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer OHG

Honeywell International Inc.

Hans Turck GmbH Co. Kg

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Bourns Inc.

Renishaw PLC.

MTS Systems Corporation

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH

Allegro Microsystems, LLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Position Sensor market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Linear Position Sensor

Rotary Position Sensor

Proximity Sensors

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Position Sensor market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Test Equipment

Material Handling

Machine Tools

Motion Systems

Robotics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Position Sensor Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Linear Position Sensor

1.5.3 Rotary Position Sensor

1.5.4 Proximity Sensors

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Position Sensor Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Test Equipment

1.6.3 Material Handling

1.6.4 Machine Tools

1.6.5 Motion Systems

1.6.6 Robotics

1.7 Position Sensor Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Position Sensor Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Position Sensor Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Position Sensor Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Position Sensor

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Position Sensor

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Position Sensor Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 TE Connectivity Ltd.

4.1.1 TE Connectivity Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 TE Connectivity Ltd. Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 TE Connectivity Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 AMS AG

4.2.1 AMS AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 AMS AG Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 AMS AG Business Overview

4.3 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer OHG

4.3.1 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer OHG Basic Information

4.3.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer OHG Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer OHG Business Overview

4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

4.4.1 Honeywell International Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Honeywell International Inc. Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Honeywell International Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Hans Turck GmbH Co. Kg

4.5.1 Hans Turck GmbH Co. Kg Basic Information

4.5.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Hans Turck GmbH Co. Kg Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Hans Turck GmbH Co. Kg Business Overview

4.6 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

4.6.1 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Business Overview

4.7 Bourns Inc.

4.7.1 Bourns Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Bourns Inc. Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Bourns Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Renishaw PLC.

4.8.1 Renishaw PLC. Basic Information

4.8.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Renishaw PLC. Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Renishaw PLC. Business Overview

4.9 MTS Systems Corporation

4.9.1 MTS Systems Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 MTS Systems Corporation Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 MTS Systems Corporation Business Overview

4.10 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH

4.10.1 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH Basic Information

4.10.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH Business Overview

4.11 Allegro Microsystems, LLC

4.11.1 Allegro Microsystems, LLC Basic Information

4.11.2 Position Sensor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Allegro Microsystems, LLC Position Sensor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Allegro Microsystems, LLC Business Overview

5 Global Position Sensor Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Position Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Position Sensor Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Position Sensor Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Position Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Position Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Position Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Position Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Position Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Position Sensor Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Position Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Position Sensor Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Position Sensor Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Position Sensor Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Position Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Position Sensor Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Position Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Position Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

