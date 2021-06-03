June 2021 Report on Global External Hard Disk Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global External Hard Disk market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global External Hard Disk market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global External Hard Disk industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the External Hard Disk Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global External Hard Disk market covered in Chapter 4:
Samsung Electronics
Hitachi
Fujitsu
Toshiba
Seagate
Western Digital
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the External Hard Disk market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
300G
500G
640G
1T
3T
5T
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the External Hard Disk market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Personal Computers
Enterprise Applications
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global External Hard Disk Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 300G
1.5.3 500G
1.5.4 640G
1.5.5 1T
1.5.6 3T
1.5.7 5T
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global External Hard Disk Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Personal Computers
1.6.3 Enterprise Applications
1.7 External Hard Disk Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on External Hard Disk Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of External Hard Disk Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 External Hard Disk Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of External Hard Disk
3.2.3 Labor Cost of External Hard Disk
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of External Hard Disk Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Samsung Electronics
4.1.1 Samsung Electronics Basic Information
4.1.2 External Hard Disk Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Samsung Electronics External Hard Disk Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Samsung Electronics Business Overview
4.2 Hitachi
4.2.1 Hitachi Basic Information
4.2.2 External Hard Disk Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Hitachi External Hard Disk Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Hitachi Business Overview
4.3 Fujitsu
4.3.1 Fujitsu Basic Information
4.3.2 External Hard Disk Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Fujitsu External Hard Disk Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Fujitsu Business Overview
4.4 Toshiba
4.4.1 Toshiba Basic Information
4.4.2 External Hard Disk Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Toshiba External Hard Disk Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Toshiba Business Overview
4.5 Seagate
4.5.1 Seagate Basic Information
4.5.2 External Hard Disk Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Seagate External Hard Disk Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Seagate Business Overview
4.6 Western Digital
4.6.1 Western Digital Basic Information
4.6.2 External Hard Disk Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Western Digital External Hard Disk Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Western Digital Business Overview
5 Global External Hard Disk Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global External Hard Disk Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global External Hard Disk Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global External Hard Disk Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America External Hard Disk Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe External Hard Disk Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific External Hard Disk Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa External Hard Disk Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America External Hard Disk Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America External Hard Disk Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America External Hard Disk Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America External Hard Disk Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America External Hard Disk Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America External Hard Disk Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States External Hard Disk Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States External Hard Disk Market Under COVID-19
….continued
