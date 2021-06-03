June 2021 Report on Global LED Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global LED market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global LED market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global LED industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the LED Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global LED market covered in Chapter 4:

Epistar

Seoul Semiconductor

Agilent

LG Innotek

MICROPLUS GERMANY

Everlight

Osram

TOSHIBA

Cree

Toyoda Gosei

Nichia

Philips Lumileds

Kingbright

Vishay

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the LED market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

LED Lamps

LED Fixtures

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the LED market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial/Industrial

Replacement Lamps

Architectural

Retail Display

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global LED Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 LED Lamps

1.5.3 LED Fixtures

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global LED Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial/Industrial

1.6.3 Replacement Lamps

1.6.4 Architectural

1.6.5 Retail Display

1.6.6 Others

1.7 LED Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LED Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of LED Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 LED Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LED

3.2.3 Labor Cost of LED

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of LED Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Epistar

4.1.1 Epistar Basic Information

4.1.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Epistar LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Epistar Business Overview

4.2 Seoul Semiconductor

4.2.1 Seoul Semiconductor Basic Information

4.2.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Seoul Semiconductor LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Seoul Semiconductor Business Overview

4.3 Agilent

4.3.1 Agilent Basic Information

4.3.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Agilent LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Agilent Business Overview

4.4 LG Innotek

4.4.1 LG Innotek Basic Information

4.4.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 LG Innotek LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 LG Innotek Business Overview

4.5 MICROPLUS GERMANY

4.5.1 MICROPLUS GERMANY Basic Information

4.5.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 MICROPLUS GERMANY LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 MICROPLUS GERMANY Business Overview

4.6 Everlight

4.6.1 Everlight Basic Information

4.6.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Everlight LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Everlight Business Overview

4.7 Osram

4.7.1 Osram Basic Information

4.7.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Osram LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Osram Business Overview

4.8 TOSHIBA

4.8.1 TOSHIBA Basic Information

4.8.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 TOSHIBA LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 TOSHIBA Business Overview

4.9 Cree

4.9.1 Cree Basic Information

4.9.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Cree LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Cree Business Overview

4.10 Toyoda Gosei

4.10.1 Toyoda Gosei Basic Information

4.10.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Toyoda Gosei LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Toyoda Gosei Business Overview

4.11 Nichia

4.11.1 Nichia Basic Information

4.11.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Nichia LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Nichia Business Overview

4.12 Philips Lumileds

4.12.1 Philips Lumileds Basic Information

4.12.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Philips Lumileds LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Philips Lumileds Business Overview

4.13 Kingbright

4.13.1 Kingbright Basic Information

4.13.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Kingbright LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Kingbright Business Overview

4.14 Vishay

4.14.1 Vishay Basic Information

4.14.2 LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Vishay LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Vishay Business Overview

5 Global LED Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global LED Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global LED Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global LED Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America LED Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe LED Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific LED Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa LED Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America LED Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America LED Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America LED Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America LED Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America LED Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America LED Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States LED Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States LED Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada LED Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico LED Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

