June 2021 Report on Global Inverter Drives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Inverter Drives market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Inverter Drives market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Inverter Drives industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Inverter Drives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Inverter Drives market covered in Chapter 4:

EURA DRIVES

Inovance Technology

Slanvert

Delta Electronics

Danfoss

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

INVT

Siemens

Hiconics

Fuji Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

STEP Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Inverter Drives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Medium-voltage Inverter

Low-voltage Inverter

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Inverter Drives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Textile Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Ming Industry

Hoisting Machinery

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Inverter Drives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Medium-voltage Inverter

1.5.3 Low-voltage Inverter

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Inverter Drives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Textile Industry

1.6.3 Oil & Gas Industry

1.6.4 Ming Industry

1.6.5 Hoisting Machinery

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Inverter Drives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Inverter Drives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Inverter Drives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Inverter Drives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Inverter Drives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Inverter Drives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Inverter Drives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 EURA DRIVES

4.1.1 EURA DRIVES Basic Information

4.1.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 EURA DRIVES Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 EURA DRIVES Business Overview

4.2 Inovance Technology

4.2.1 Inovance Technology Basic Information

4.2.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Inovance Technology Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Inovance Technology Business Overview

4.3 Slanvert

4.3.1 Slanvert Basic Information

4.3.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Slanvert Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Slanvert Business Overview

4.4 Delta Electronics

4.4.1 Delta Electronics Basic Information

4.4.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Delta Electronics Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Delta Electronics Business Overview

4.5 Danfoss

4.5.1 Danfoss Basic Information

4.5.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Danfoss Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Danfoss Business Overview

4.6 ABB

4.6.1 ABB Basic Information

4.6.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 ABB Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 ABB Business Overview

4.7 Mitsubishi Electric

4.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Basic Information

4.7.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

4.8 INVT

4.8.1 INVT Basic Information

4.8.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 INVT Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 INVT Business Overview

4.9 Siemens

4.9.1 Siemens Basic Information

4.9.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Siemens Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Siemens Business Overview

4.10 Hiconics

4.10.1 Hiconics Basic Information

4.10.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Hiconics Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Hiconics Business Overview

4.11 Fuji Electric

4.11.1 Fuji Electric Basic Information

4.11.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Fuji Electric Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Fuji Electric Business Overview

4.12 Schneider Electric

4.12.1 Schneider Electric Basic Information

4.12.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Schneider Electric Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Schneider Electric Business Overview

4.13 Rockwell Automation

4.13.1 Rockwell Automation Basic Information

4.13.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Rockwell Automation Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Rockwell Automation Business Overview

4.14 STEP Electric Corporation

4.14.1 STEP Electric Corporation Basic Information

4.14.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 STEP Electric Corporation Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 STEP Electric Corporation Business Overview

4.15 Yaskawa Electric

4.15.1 Yaskawa Electric Basic Information

4.15.2 Inverter Drives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Yaskawa Electric Inverter Drives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Yaskawa Electric Business Overview

5 Global Inverter Drives Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Inverter Drives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Inverter Drives Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Inverter Drives Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Inverter Drives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Inverter Drives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Inverter Drives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Inverter Drives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Inverter Drives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Inverter Drives Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Inverter Drives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Inverter Drives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Inverter Drives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Inverter Drives Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Inverter Drives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Inverter Drives Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Inverter Drives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Inverter Drives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

