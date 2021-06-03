June 2021 Report on Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Infrared Temperature Sensors Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Infrared Temperature Sensors market covered in Chapter 4:

Microchip Technology Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Danaher

Siemens AG

Kongsberg Gruppen

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated Products

Honeywell International

ABB

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Infrared Temperature Sensors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Metal

Ceramic

Mixture

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Infrared Temperature Sensors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Temperature Control

Early Warning System

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Metal

1.5.3 Ceramic

1.5.4 Mixture

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Temperature Control

1.6.3 Early Warning System

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Infrared Temperature Sensors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Infrared Temperature Sensors Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Infrared Temperature Sensors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Infrared Temperature Sensors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Infrared Temperature Sensors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Infrared Temperature Sensors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Microchip Technology Incorporated

4.1.1 Microchip Technology Incorporated Basic Information

4.1.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Microchip Technology Incorporated Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Microchip Technology Incorporated Business Overview

4.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

4.2.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Basic Information

4.2.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Business Overview

4.3 Danaher

4.3.1 Danaher Basic Information

4.3.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Danaher Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Danaher Business Overview

4.4 Siemens AG

4.4.1 Siemens AG Basic Information

4.4.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Siemens AG Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Siemens AG Business Overview

4.5 Kongsberg Gruppen

4.5.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Basic Information

4.5.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Business Overview

4.6 Texas Instruments Incorporated

4.6.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated Basic Information

4.6.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated Business Overview

4.7 Analog Devices

4.7.1 Analog Devices Basic Information

4.7.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Analog Devices Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Analog Devices Business Overview

4.8 Maxim Integrated Products

4.8.1 Maxim Integrated Products Basic Information

4.8.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Maxim Integrated Products Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Maxim Integrated Products Business Overview

4.9 Honeywell International

4.9.1 Honeywell International Basic Information

4.9.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Honeywell International Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Honeywell International Business Overview

4.10 ABB

4.10.1 ABB Basic Information

4.10.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 ABB Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 ABB Business Overview

5 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Infrared Temperature Sensors Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

