June 2021 Report on Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Research Report 2015-2027 of Major Types, Applications and Competitive Vendors in Top Regions and Countries

The Global market for Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

IBM

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NEC

Microsoft Corporation

Genband

Avaya Inc.

Mitel (Aastra)

Unify GmbH & Co. KG

Ericsson

By Type:

Conferencing

Unified Messaging

Voice Solution

Content and Collaboration

By Application:

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Sector

Telecom and IT

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Conferencing

1.2.2 Unified Messaging

1.2.3 Voice Solution

1.2.4 Content and Collaboration

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 BFSI

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Public Sector

1.3.4 Telecom and IT

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Media and Entertainment

1.3.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

