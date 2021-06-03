June 2021 Report on Global Industrial Communication Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Industrial Communication Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Industrial Communication market covered in Chapter 4:

National Instruments

General Electric

Rockwell Automation,Inc.

Advantech Co.Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Schneider Electric Se

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Industrial Communication market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fieldbus

Industrial Ethernet

Wireless

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Industrial Communication market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Industrial Communication Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fieldbus

1.5.3 Industrial Ethernet

1.5.4 Wireless

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Industrial Communication Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.6.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.6.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.5 Oil & Gas

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Industrial Communication Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Communication Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Industrial Communication Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Industrial Communication Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Industrial Communication

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Industrial Communication

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Industrial Communication Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 National Instruments

4.1.1 National Instruments Basic Information

4.1.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 National Instruments Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 National Instruments Business Overview

4.2 General Electric

4.2.1 General Electric Basic Information

4.2.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 General Electric Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 General Electric Business Overview

4.3 Rockwell Automation,Inc.

4.3.1 Rockwell Automation,Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Rockwell Automation,Inc. Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Rockwell Automation,Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Advantech Co.Ltd.

4.4.1 Advantech Co.Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Advantech Co.Ltd. Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Advantech Co.Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated

4.5.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated Basic Information

4.5.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated Business Overview

4.6 Infineon Technologies AG

4.6.1 Infineon Technologies AG Basic Information

4.6.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Infineon Technologies AG Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Infineon Technologies AG Business Overview

4.7 Schneider Electric Se

4.7.1 Schneider Electric Se Basic Information

4.7.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Schneider Electric Se Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Schneider Electric Se Business Overview

4.8 ABB Ltd.

4.8.1 ABB Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 ABB Ltd. Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 ABB Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 Siemens AG

4.9.1 Siemens AG Basic Information

4.9.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Siemens AG Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Siemens AG Business Overview

4.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

4.10.1 TE Connectivity Ltd. Basic Information

4.10.2 Industrial Communication Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 TE Connectivity Ltd. Industrial Communication Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 TE Connectivity Ltd. Business Overview

5 Global Industrial Communication Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Industrial Communication Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Industrial Communication Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Communication Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Industrial Communication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Industrial Communication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Communication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Industrial Communication Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

