Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia Market Report- Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis | AMAG Pharmaceuticals, American Regent

Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
AMAG Pharmaceuticals
American Regent
Amgen
Astellas
AstraZeneca
Bayer
FibroGen
GlaxoSmithKline
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Kirin
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Norgine BV
Pfizer
Roche
Rockwell Medical
Shield Therapeutics
Vifor Pharma
Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 CKD-Induced Anemia: Executive Summary
2.1 CKD Anemia Market to Experience Strong Growth from 2019-2029
2.2 Optimizing Treatment Safety and Ease of Administration Are Popular R&D Strategies
2.3 New Pipeline Products Will Help in Partially Addressing Some Unmet Needs
2.4 Hypoxia-Inducible Factor Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitors Dominate the CKD Anemia Pipeline
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
3.3 Upcoming Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources
5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
5.4.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia by Stage
5.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia Based on Dialysis Dependency
5.4.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia Based on Cause of Anemia
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for CKD Anemia (2019-2029)
5.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia
5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia
5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia
5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia by Stage
5.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia Based on Dialysis Dependency
5.5.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia Based on Cause of Anemia
5.6 Discussion
5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 Impact
5.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis
5.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.1.1 Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).
6.1.2 Iron Supplementation
6.2 US
6.3 5EU
6.4 Japan
6.5 China
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Safer Therapies that Avoid Overshooting Hb Targets
8.3 Alternative Therapies for Patients Resistant to ESAs
8.4 Therapies with Improved Route of Administration
8.5 Further Defining Appropriate Target Hb Levels
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
9.2.1 Hypoxia-Inducible Factor Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitors (HIF-PHI)
10 Current and Future Players
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy
10.3 Amgen
10.4 Johnson & Johnson
10.5 Roche
10.6 Pfizer
10.7 Vifor Pharma
10.8 FibroGen
10.9 Akebia
10.10 AMAG Pharmaceuticals
10.11 Shield Therapeutics
10.12 Rockwell
10.13 GlaxoSmithKline
10.14 Bayer
10.15 JCR Pharmaceuticals
11 Market Outlook
11.1 Global Markets
11.1.1 Forecast
11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers – Global Issues
11.2 US
11.2.1 Forecast
11.2.2 Key Events
11.2.3 Drivers and Barriers
11.3 5EU
11.3.1 Forecast
11.3.2 Key Events
11.3.3 Drivers and Barriers
11.4 Japan
11.4.1 Forecast
11.4.2 Key Events
11.4.3 Drivers and Barriers
11.5 China
11.5.1 Forecast
11.5.2 Key Events
11.5.3 Drivers and Barriers
12 Appendix