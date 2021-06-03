Major Depressive Disorder Market Report- Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology | Epidemiology Forecast to 2029

ReportsnReports added Major Depressive Disorder Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Major Depressive Disorder Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Major Depressive Disorder Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Major depressive disorder (MDD), also known as clinical depression or major depression, is widely recognized as a mood disorder that may lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems (Mayo Clinic, 2018). MDD is characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, anger, irritability or frustration, loss of interest in activities, and overeating or loss of appetite that can last from days to months, which alternates with episodes of wellness (MedlinePlus, 2020). MDD is a highly debilitating condition associated with substantial morbidity, and an enormous social and economic burden (Kessler and Bromet, 2013). The condition affects the thoughts, feelings, behavior, and physical health of an individual, leading to a range of psychological, physical, and social problems. Little is known about the etiology of MDD; however, research suggests that there may be combinations of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors that potentially increase the risk of MDD (Kessler and Bromet, 2013; Mayo Clinic, 2018; National Institute of Mental Health, 2018; MedlinePlus, 2020).

In the 8MM, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the 12-month total prevalent cases of MDD will increase from 53,373,325 12-month total prevalent cases in 2019 to 55,363,640 12-month total prevalent cases in 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.37%. The US will have the highest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of MDD among the 8MM throughout the forecast period, while Canada will have the lowest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of MDD.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and the global and historical trends for MDD in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the 12-month total prevalent cases of MDD based on the American Psychiatric Associations (APA) Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders Fifth Edition (DSM-5) criteria. The 12-month total prevalent cases of MDD (including diagnosed and undiagnosed) are further segmented by age, sex, and severity (mild, moderate, and severe).

This epidemiology forecast for MDD is supported by historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 8MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast total prevalent cases of MDD across these markets.

The MDD epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.

The MDD Epidemiology series will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MDD market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global MDD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for MDD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of MDD by severity.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Major Depressive Disorder: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalence of MDD

3.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalence of MDD by Severity

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for MDD (2019-2029)

3.5.1 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of MDD

3.5.2 Age-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalence of MDD

3.5.3 Sex-Specific 12-Month Prevalent Cases of MDD

3.5.4 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of MDD by Severity for Ages <18 Years

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact

3.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis

4 Appendix

4.1 Bibliography

4.2 About the Authors

4.2.1 Epidemiologist

4.2.2 Reviewers

4.2.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

4.2.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

and more…