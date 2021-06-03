Ireland Retail Banking Market Report- Review, Forecasts, and Future Opportunities | KBC, Allied Irish Banks

ReportsnReports added Ireland Retail Banking Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Ireland Retail Banking Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Ireland Retail Banking Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

KBC

Allied Irish Banks

Bank of Ireland

EBS

permanent tsb

Ulster Bank

This report explores trends in the Irish retail banking sector and provides insight into consumer preferences and behaviors. It highlights some of the most important data points available on the performance of the sector compared to other markets as well as the performance and perception of firms within the industry. New trends and innovations are also noted, as are the implications of COVID-19 for the sector.

Growth in the Irish retail banking sector has been moderate over the past decade, having been significantly impacted by the global financial crisis. Until 2020, economic growth in Ireland had been strong following a deflationary period in 2016-17. The countrys pro-business environment has supported the economy and made Ireland home to many multinational companies. COVID-19 significantly altered trajectories in 2020, although a strong recovery is expected in 2021. Brexit negotiations also threatened business and consumer confidence in Ireland and its surrounding markets, but the avoidance of a no-deal scenario has buoyed confidence.

– Credit card market share concentration among the five largest banks in Ireland rose 3 percentage points over 2010-19 as the likes of AIB and Bank of Ireland grew their market shares.

– AIB has made digital a key focus of its strategic goals, creating a comprehensive digital ecosystem based on cloud banking.

– Less affluent consumers in Ireland are most inclined to value ease and convenience.

– The importance placed on banks with branch services or established reputations has decreased considerably in Ireland – more so than in comparable markets.

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains and losses in market share, as well as consumer perceptions of competitors performance.

– Learn about how channel preferences have evolved in recent years.

– Discover changes in attitudes towards digital-only banks.

– Explore the importance placed on the various attributes of financial services providers analyzed by age and income.

Table of Contents

Growth Prospects

Macroeconomic Insights

Survey Insights

Competitor Update

Appendix