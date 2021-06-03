Global Liquids Storage Industry Report- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals

The global liquids storage capacity increased from 1,224,210 mcm in 2015 to 1,372,770 mcm in 2020 at an AAGR of 2.3 percent. It is expected to increase from 1,372,770 mcm in 2020 to 1,536,983 mcm in 2025 at the same AAGR. United States, China, Japan. India and the South Korea are the major countries accounted for 57 percent of the total liquids storage capacity of the world in 2020. Freeport V, West Hackberry, Big Hill, Bayou Choctaw, and Clovelly, all in the US, are the largest liquids storage terminals in the world.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4232062

Scope of this Report-

– Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

– Provides capacity data by commodity (crude oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) from 2015 to 2020, outlook up to 2025

– Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, commodity type, terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

– Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced liquids storage terminals till 2025

– Latest developments and contracts related to liquids storage terminals, wherever available

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

– Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and outlook of capacity data

– Assess key liquids storage terminals data of your competitors

Single User License: US $ 8000

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4232062

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Global Liquids Storage Industry, Snapshot

3. Africa Liquids Storage Industry

4. Asia Liquids Storage Industry

5. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry

5.1. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Snapshot

5.2. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals

5.3. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, New Storage Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

5.4. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Country Comparisons

5.5. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, U.S. Virgin Islands

5.6. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Bahamas

5.7. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Curacao

5.8. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Sint Eustatius

5.9. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Aruba

5.10. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Saint Lucia

5.11. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Bonaire

5.12. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Puerto Rico

5.13. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Trinidad and Tobago

5.14. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Dominican Republic

5.15. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Haiti

5.16. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Barbados

5.17. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Antigua and Barbuda

5.18. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, St. Kitts and Nevis

5.19. Caribbean Liquids Storage Industry, Dominica

6. Central America Liquids Storage Industry

6.1. Central America Liquids Storage Industry, Snapshot

6.2. Central America Liquids Storage Industry, Country Comparisons

6.3. Central America Liquids Storage Industry, Panama

6.4. Central America Liquids Storage Industry, Nicaragua

6.5. Central America Liquids Storage Industry, Guatemala

6.6. Central America Liquids Storage Industry, El Salvador

6.7. Central America Liquids Storage Industry, Costa Rica

6.8. Central America Liquids Storage Industry, Honduras

6.9. Central America Liquids Storage Industry, Belize

7. Europe Liquids Storage Industry

8. Former Soviet Union Liquids Storage Industry

9. Middle East Liquids Storage Industry

10. North America Liquids Storage Industry

11. Oceania Liquids Storage Industry

12. South America Liquids Storage Industry

13. Appendix