Latest 5G Market Report- Industry analysis, 5G capabilities and use cases, Top Companies | Verizon, China Mobile, China Telecom

ReportsnReports added 5G Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. 5G Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. 5G Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

SK Telecom

KT

LG Uplus

T-Mobile US

AT&T

Verizon

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

T-Mobile Germany

Vodafone Germany

NTT DoCoMo

Softbank Japan

KDDI

BT

Vodafone UK

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

ZTE

Samsung Electronics

Huawei

Apple

Google

Qualcomm

China Broadcasting

O2 Germany

Rakuten Mobile

O2 UK

3 UK

Dish Networks

Altiostar

Microsoft

Mavenir

Intel

MediaTek

Unisoc

Arm

After years of anticipation, most of the worlds largest operators have deployed 5G networks. 2020 saw a growing number of 5G commercial launches worldwide, with more than 400 million 5G subscriptions active by the end of the year. COVID-19 has had some impact on infrastructure rollouts and, more crucially, on spectrum auctions in several markets. Despite this, growth will accelerate in the coming years, supported by increased spectrum availability and operator investment in network rollouts, with 3 billion subscribers by 2025. The availability of affordable handsets will be key to driving adoption, particularly considering strong economic headwinds caused by COVID-19 affecting consumer income.

For the short term, at least, 5G will remain primarily a consumer play with the focus on higher network speeds. Fixed wireless access (FWA) is seeing wider deployments, in large part as a response to the new work from home realities of COVID-19. Enterprise adoption is more early stage, with a localized focus on campus deployments where 5G will sit alongside 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Scope of this Report-

– This report provides an overview of the 5G theme.

– It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

– It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for 5G subscriptions, penetration, and service revenue to 2025.

– The overview of 5G’s capabilities includes use cases for both consumers and enterprises.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– 5G will be one of the most disruptive technology themes of the next decade. This report is a clear, concise guide to 5G, including an overview of its key capabilities and details of the companies that are leading the way.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

Trends

Industry analysis

5G capabilities and use cases

Companies

Sector scorecards

Glossary

Further reading

Thematic methodology