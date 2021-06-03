Brazil Hydropower Market Report- Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

The research reports on Brazil Hydropower Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Brazil Hydropower Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Brazil Hydropower Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Santo Antonio Energia SA; Renova Energia S.A.; Neoenergia S.A.; Itaipu Binacional; FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A; CPFL Energia S.A; Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco; Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A.; Votorantim Energia S.A; Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo

Brazil Hydropower Market Report the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market in Brazil.

The research details renewable power market outlook in Brazil (includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Brazil hydropower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to hydropower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts. Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Brazil renewable power market and Brazil hydro power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Brazil renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Brazil Hydro power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming Hydro projects.

– Deal analysis of Brazil Hydro power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of Hydro power sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to hydro power sector in Brazil.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Renewable Power Capacity in Brazil to Reach Over 69 GW by 2030

2.3 Large Hydro is the Dominant Source in the Power Mix in Brazil

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Hydropower, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Overview

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2018-2030

4.2.4 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Hydropower Market, Brazil

5.1 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Overview

5.2 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.2.1 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

5.3 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Hydropower Market, Brazil, Net Capacity Additions by Technology, 2010-2030

5.5 Hydro Power Market, Brazil, Market Size, 2010-2025

5.6 Large Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Active Plants

5.6.1 Large Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Active Plants, 2002-2018

5.6.2 Large Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Projects Under Construction (MW), 2018

5.7 Small Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Active Plants

5.7.1 Small Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Active Plants, 2002-2018

5.7.2 Small Hydropower Market, Brazil, Major Projects Under Construction (MW), 2018

5.8 Hydro Power Market, Brazil, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.8.1 Hydro Power Market, Brazil, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018

5.8.2 Hydro Power Market, Brazil, Split by Deal Type, 2018

6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Brazil

6.1 Overview

6.2 Auctions/Tenders

6.2.1 Renewable Energy Auctions

6.2.2 T &D lines Auctions

6.2.3 Brazils First Renewable Energy De-contraction Auction

6.2.4 Hybrid Renewable Energy Projects to Participate in Energy Auctions

6.3 Local Content Policy

6.4 National Climate Change Plan

6.5 National Electricity Conservation Program – PROCEL

6.6 National Energy Plan (PNE), 2030

6.7 Brazilian Energy Plan, (PDE) 2027

6.8 Plan for Energy Expansion 2010-2019

6.9 Luz para Todos Electrification Program

6.10 Incentives for Small Hydropower Facilities, Law 9658

6.11 Wind Turbine Component Tax Exemption (Executive Decree 656)

6.12 Inova Energia Program

6.13 Net Metering for Distributed Generation

6.14 Distributed Generation Tax Incentives

6.15 Grid Access Policies

7 Hydropower Power Market, Brazil, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: Santo Antonio Energia SA

7.1.1 Santo Antonio Energia SA – Company Overview

7.1.2 Santo Antonio Energia SA – Major Products and Services

7.1.3 Santo Antonio Energia SA – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: Renova Energia S.A.

7.2.1 Renova Energia S.A. – Company Overview

7.2.2 Renova Energia S.A. – Business Description

7.2.3 Renova Energia S.A. – SWOT Analysis

7.2.4 Renova Energia S.A. – Major Products and Services

7.2.5 Renova Energia S.A. – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: Neoenergia S.A.

7.3.1 Neoenergia S.A. – Company Overview

7.3.2 Neoenergia S.A. – Major Products and Services

7.3.3 Neoenergia S.A. – Head Office

7.4 Company Snapshot: Itaipu Binacional

7.4.1 Itaipu Binacional – Company Overview

7.4.2 Itaipu Binacional – Major Products and Services

7.4.3 Itaipu Binacional – Head Office

7.5 Company Snapshot: FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A

7.5.1 FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A – Company Overview3

7.5.2 FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A – Major Products and Services

7.5.3 FURNAS Centrais Eletricas S.A – Head Office

7.6 Company Snapshot: CPFL Energia S.A.

7.6.1 CPFL Energia S.A. – Company Overview

7.6.2 CPFL Energia S.A. – Business Description

7.6.3 CPFL Energia S.A. – SWOT Analysis

7.6.4 CPFL Energia S.A. – Major Products and Services

7.6.5 CPFL Energia S.A. – Head Office

7.7 Company Snapshot: Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco

7.7.1 Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco – Company Overview

7.7.2 Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco – Major Products and Services

7.7.3 Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco – Head Office

7.8 Company Snapshot: Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A.

7.8.1 Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. – Company Overview

7.8.2 Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. – Major Products and Services

7.8.3 Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. – Head Office

7.9 Company Snapshot: Votorantim Energia S.A

7.9.1 Votorantim Energia S.A – Company Overview

7.9.2 Votorantim Energia S.A – Business Description

7.9.3 Votorantim Energia S.A – SWOT Analysis

7.9.4 Votorantim Energia S.A – Major Products and Services

7.9.5 Votorantim Energia S.A – Head Office

7.10 Company Snapshot: Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo

7.10.1 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – Company Overview

7.10.2 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – Business Description

7.10.3 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – SWOT Analysis

7.10.4 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – Major Products and Services

7.10.5 Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo – Head Office

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.4.1 Secondary Research

8.4.2 Primary Research

8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

and more…