June 2021 Report on Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Overview, Size,Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for PCB (Printed Circuit Board) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PCB (Printed Circuit Board), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Tecnomec Srl

Circuit Foil

Cistelaier SpA

TecnomasterSpa

Eurotronics

Cisel

AISLER B.V.

SMTnet

ALBA PCB

QPI Group BV

SOMACIS

ACB

Franco Pigato

TVR srl

Elco Group

By Type:

Single-sided

Double-sided

Multi-layer

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Communication

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Industrial Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single-sided

1.2.2 Double-sided

1.2.3 Multi-layer

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Consumer Electronics

1.3.2 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Industrial Electronics

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Analysis

3.1 United States PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Analysis

5.1 China PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Analysis

6.1 Japan PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

