June 2021 Report on Global UV-LED Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The global UV-LED market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global UV-LED market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global UV-LED industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the UV-LED Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global UV-LED market covered in Chapter 4:

SETi

HPL

ConvergEver

Epistar

Seoul Viosys

Rayvio

Qingdao Jason

Nichia

NIKKISO

HexaTech

DOWA Electronics

Epileds

Philips Lumileds

LG Innotek

Semileds

Crystal IS

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the UV-LED market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

UV-A LED

UV-B LED

UV-C LED

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the UV-LED market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Curing

Analytic Tools

Sterilization and Disinfection

Medical

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global UV-LED Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 UV-A LED

1.5.3 UV-B LED

1.5.4 UV-C LED

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global UV-LED Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Curing

1.6.3 Analytic Tools

1.6.4 Sterilization and Disinfection

1.6.5 Medical

1.6.6 Others

1.7 UV-LED Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on UV-LED Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of UV-LED Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 UV-LED Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of UV-LED

3.2.3 Labor Cost of UV-LED

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of UV-LED Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SETi

4.1.1 SETi Basic Information

4.1.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SETi UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SETi Business Overview

4.2 HPL

4.2.1 HPL Basic Information

4.2.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 HPL UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 HPL Business Overview

4.3 ConvergEver

4.3.1 ConvergEver Basic Information

4.3.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ConvergEver UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ConvergEver Business Overview

4.4 Epistar

4.4.1 Epistar Basic Information

4.4.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Epistar UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Epistar Business Overview

4.5 Seoul Viosys

4.5.1 Seoul Viosys Basic Information

4.5.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Seoul Viosys UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Seoul Viosys Business Overview

4.6 Rayvio

4.6.1 Rayvio Basic Information

4.6.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Rayvio UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Rayvio Business Overview

4.7 Qingdao Jason

4.7.1 Qingdao Jason Basic Information

4.7.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Qingdao Jason UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Qingdao Jason Business Overview

4.8 Nichia

4.8.1 Nichia Basic Information

4.8.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Nichia UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Nichia Business Overview

4.9 NIKKISO

4.9.1 NIKKISO Basic Information

4.9.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 NIKKISO UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 NIKKISO Business Overview

4.10 HexaTech

4.10.1 HexaTech Basic Information

4.10.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 HexaTech UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 HexaTech Business Overview

4.11 DOWA Electronics

4.11.1 DOWA Electronics Basic Information

4.11.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 DOWA Electronics UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 DOWA Electronics Business Overview

4.12 Epileds

4.12.1 Epileds Basic Information

4.12.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Epileds UV-LED Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Epileds Business Overview

4.13 Philips Lumileds

4.13.1 Philips Lumileds Basic Information

4.13.2 UV-LED Product Profiles, Application and Specification

….continued

