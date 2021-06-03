Oil and Gas Separation Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Outlook and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oil and Gas Separation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global oil and gas separation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oil and gas separation market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.Oil and gas separation refers to the process of segregation of water and natural gas from oil. Comprising natural gas and water in specific quantities, oil in its crude form is passed through a separator that is utilized to extract the gas and direct it into a separation line. The fluid is then passed through a heating unit where the difference of density between oil and water aids in the separation of the two. Additionally, it also aids in the removal of materials such as entrained solid impurities from the crude oil produced from the wells. Apart from this, a separator can also be employed for simultaneous separation of three phases: gas, liquid hydrocarbon and liquid aqueous.

Global Oil and Gas Separation Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the oil and gas industry. Technological advancements in the industry have resulted in an increased uptake of standard oilfield equipment for improving the extraction rate. Along with this, the utilization of horizontal and directional drilling methods is also contributing to the market growth. A significant rise in the adoption of non-conventional exploratory methods, along with increasing production of shale gas and oil, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, there is increasing utilization of separators for onsite treatment and pre-processing of fluids extracted from reserves before transferring the oil to the offsite processing facilities. This saves a considerable amount of time and offers the efficient transportation of fluids, thus contributing to the market growth. Growing environmental consciousness, along with stringent governmental regulations for exploring sustainable options of oil extraction, are some of the other factors driving the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Frames Energy Systems B.V. Honeywell International Inc. TechnipFMC plc ALFA LAVAL Corporate AB Halliburton Energy Services, Inc. Schlumberger Limited ACS Manufacturing, Inc. AMACS Process Tower Internals CECO Environmental Corporation GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Market Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravitational Separation Centrifugal Separation Others

Market Breakup by Vessel Type:

Horizontal Vertical Spherical

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Two-Phase Separators Three-Phase Separators Scrubbers Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Onshore Offshore Refinery Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

