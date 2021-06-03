Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Outlook, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aircraft fuel systems market size expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aircraft fuel systems market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.The aircraft fuel system comprises one or more gravity feed fuel tanks with associated fuel line, which is connected to the aircraft engine. Additionally, it consists of pumps, filters, valves, fuel lines, storage tanks, metering devices and monitoring devices to provide an uninterrupted flow of contaminant-free fuel. The fuel system is not only utilized for loading, storing and managing the fuel in an aircraft but also for delivering fuel to the propulsion system. It is further employed to reduce the weight of the aircraft while optimizing its center of gravity (COG) by enabling fuel dumping. These systems are majorly efficient enough to operate under all conditions, regardless of changes in altitude, attitude, fuel loads and engine power.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing need for the development of lightweight aircraft components. Consequently, the enhanced focus on lowering the weight of structural and semi-structural aircraft components has led to an improvement in fuel efficiency. On account of fluctuating oil prices, the deployment of lightweight fuel system components has reduced the overall operating costs, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. A significant rise in air passenger traffic, owing to reduced airplane prices is also acting as a growth-inducing factor for the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of modernization in military aircraft is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) by manufacturers has led to the advent of advanced technologies to improve the efficiency of new-generation aircraft. For instance, Eaton Corporation, a Dublin-based company, has designed and developed fuel products that are compatible with composite structures and are characterized by excellent thermal performance.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Eaton Corporation Parker-Hannifin Corporation Woodward, Inc. Honeywell International Inc. Triumph Group, Inc. Meggitt PLC GKN plc. Safran SA Crane Co United Technologies Corporation.

Market Breakup by Engine Type:

Jet Engine Helicopter Engine Turboprop Engine UAV Engine

Market Breakup by Component:

Piping Inerting Systems Pumps Valves Gauges Fuel Control Monitoring Systems Filters

Market Breakup by Technology:

Fuel Injection Pump Feed Gravity Feed

Market Breakup by Application:

Commercial Military UAV

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

