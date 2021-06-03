June 2021 Report on Global Machine Vision Cameras Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Machine Vision Cameras Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Machine Vision Cameras market covered in Chapter 4:

ISRA Vision Ag

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Teli Corporation

Point Grey Research Inc

Flir Systems, Inc

Keyence Corporation

E2v Technologies PLC

Omron-Corporation

Basler Ag

Banner Engineering Corp

Allied Vision Technologies Gmbh

Jai A/S

Teledyne Technologies Inc

Baumer Holding Ag

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.P.A

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Machine Vision Cameras market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Monochrome Camera

Color Camera

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Machine Vision Cameras market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Medical

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Machine Vision Cameras Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Monochrome Camera

1.5.3 Color Camera

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Machine Vision Cameras Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Medical

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Machine Vision Cameras Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Machine Vision Cameras Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Machine Vision Cameras Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Machine Vision Cameras Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Machine Vision Cameras

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Machine Vision Cameras

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Machine Vision Cameras Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ISRA Vision Ag

4.1.1 ISRA Vision Ag Basic Information

4.1.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ISRA Vision Ag Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ISRA Vision Ag Business Overview

4.2 Sony Corporation

4.2.1 Sony Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sony Corporation Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sony Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Toshiba Teli Corporation

4.3.1 Toshiba Teli Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Toshiba Teli Corporation Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Toshiba Teli Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Point Grey Research Inc

4.4.1 Point Grey Research Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Point Grey Research Inc Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Point Grey Research Inc Business Overview

4.5 Flir Systems, Inc

4.5.1 Flir Systems, Inc Basic Information

4.5.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Flir Systems, Inc Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Flir Systems, Inc Business Overview

4.6 Keyence Corporation

4.6.1 Keyence Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Keyence Corporation Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Keyence Corporation Business Overview

4.7 E2v Technologies PLC

4.7.1 E2v Technologies PLC Basic Information

4.7.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 E2v Technologies PLC Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 E2v Technologies PLC Business Overview

4.8 Omron-Corporation

4.8.1 Omron-Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Omron-Corporation Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Omron-Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Basler Ag

4.9.1 Basler Ag Basic Information

4.9.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Basler Ag Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Basler Ag Business Overview

4.10 Banner Engineering Corp

4.10.1 Banner Engineering Corp Basic Information

4.10.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Banner Engineering Corp Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Banner Engineering Corp Business Overview

4.11 Allied Vision Technologies Gmbh

4.11.1 Allied Vision Technologies Gmbh Basic Information

4.11.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Allied Vision Technologies Gmbh Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Allied Vision Technologies Gmbh Business Overview

4.12 Jai A/S

4.12.1 Jai A/S Basic Information

4.12.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Jai A/S Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Jai A/S Business Overview

4.13 Teledyne Technologies Inc

4.13.1 Teledyne Technologies Inc Basic Information

4.13.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Teledyne Technologies Inc Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Teledyne Technologies Inc Business Overview

4.14 Baumer Holding Ag

4.14.1 Baumer Holding Ag Basic Information

4.14.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Baumer Holding Ag Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Baumer Holding Ag Business Overview

4.15 Cognex Corporation

4.15.1 Cognex Corporation Basic Information

4.15.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Cognex Corporation Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Cognex Corporation Business Overview

4.16 Datalogic S.P.A

4.16.1 Datalogic S.P.A Basic Information

4.16.2 Machine Vision Cameras Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Datalogic S.P.A Machine Vision Cameras Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Datalogic S.P.A Business Overview

5 Global Machine Vision Cameras Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Machine Vision Cameras Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Machine Vision Cameras Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Machine Vision Cameras Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Machine Vision Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Machine Vision Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Machine Vision Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Machine Vision Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Machine Vision Cameras Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

