June 2021 Report on Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Intelligent Electronic Devices Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Intelligent Electronic Devices market covered in Chapter 4:
Siemens
Grid Net
Schneider Electric
Landis+GYR
ABB
Honeywell International
Eaton
Cisco Systems
NovaTech
BPL Global
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Intelligent Electronic Devices market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Voltage Regulator
Digital Relay
Circuit Breaker Controller
Protection Relay
Load Tap Changer Controller
Capacitor Bank Switch
Recloser Controller
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Intelligent Electronic Devices market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Energy & Power
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Voltage Regulator
1.5.3 Digital Relay
1.5.4 Circuit Breaker Controller
1.5.5 Protection Relay
1.5.6 Load Tap Changer Controller
1.5.7 Capacitor Bank Switch
1.5.8 Recloser Controller
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Oil & Gas
1.6.3 Automotive
1.6.4 Food & Beverages
1.6.5 Healthcare
1.6.6 Water & Wastewater Treatment
1.6.7 Energy & Power
1.6.8 Others
1.7 Intelligent Electronic Devices Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Intelligent Electronic Devices Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
