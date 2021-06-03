June 2021 Report on Global Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer market covered in Chapter 4:

UMS

AXT

WIN Semiconductors

GCS

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI)

Century Epitech

OMMIC

Powerway Advanced Material (PWAM)

Qorvo

Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials

Freiberger Compound Materials (FCM)

Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC)

AWSC

IQE

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

SI GaAS

SC GaAs

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aerospace and Defense

Wireless Communications

Mobile Devices

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 SI GaAS

1.5.3 SC GaAs

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.6.3 Wireless Communications

1.6.4 Mobile Devices

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 UMS

4.1.1 UMS Basic Information

4.1.2 Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 UMS Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 UMS Business Overview

4.2 AXT

4.2.1 AXT Basic Information

4.2.2 Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 AXT Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 AXT Business Overview

4.3 WIN Semiconductors

4.3.1 WIN Semiconductors Basic Information

4.3.2 Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 WIN Semiconductors Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 WIN Semiconductors Business Overview

4.4 GCS

4.4.1 GCS Basic Information

4.4.2 Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 GCS Gallium Arsenide (Gaas) Wafer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 GCS Business Overview

4.5 Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI)

4.5.1 Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI) Basic Information

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

