Qatar Greenhouse Market Research Report 2021-2026 Size, Growth, Outlook, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Qatar Greenhouse Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The Qatar greenhouse market size reached a value of US$ 125 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Qatar greenhouse market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.Greenhouse refers to an outdoor structure built with a roof and walls and is made up of transparent materials like plastic or glass. It is equipped with high technology to maintain the temperature and stabilize the environment for the cultivation of several crops, such as flowers, fruits, vegetables, etc.’

The Qatar greenhouse market is primarily driven by the growing need to increase self-sufficiency and domestic agricultural production in the country. As Qatar experience prolonged summer season, innovative techniques with advanced cooling technology are rapidly being adopted to increase the shelf life of the crops. Furthermore, the regulatory authorities of Qatar have announced several agricultural strategic investment projects for vegetable production using the greenhouse technology. Numerous other factors, including shortage of cultivable land, growing demand for fresh and organic food products, and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are expected to further propel the demand for greenhouse in the country over the forecasted period.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Pergola Contracting & Green Houses

Naas Group

Qatari Agricultural Development Company (AGRICO)

Horizon Doha

Al Dafna Greenhouse.

Market Breakup by Type

Free-standing Greenhouses

Gutter-connected Greenhouses

Market Breakup by Material Used

Plastic Greenhouse Polyethylene Polycarbonate Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Glass Greenhouse Horticulture Glass Others Greenhouse Glass



Market Breakup by Technology

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Market Breakup by Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

