COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 4% during 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global COVID-19 sample collection kits market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). COVID-19 sample collection kits are the in-vitro diagnostic medical equipment utilized for collecting biological specimens to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is a vital step in the effective diagnosis of an active infection of the novel coronavirus in the body. With the proliferating number of diagnostic centers and labs expanding their testing capabilities, the demand for COVID-19 collection sample kits is escalating worldwide.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a surge in the number of infected cases is primarily augmenting the need for COVID-19 sample collection kits. Moreover, numerous initiatives are undertaken by governments of several countries to provide sample collection kits to the masses at an affordable price. Besides this, the extensive R&D activities by the manufacturers in collaboration with the regional authorities and suppliers are also fostering the market growth. Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of a 3D printed nasal swab prototype for commercial use by researchers, are acting as another growth-inducing factors. Additionally, there is growing adoption of COVID-19 sample collection kits in multiple healthcare centers and hospitals due to the wide availability of swabs that facilitates rapid detection of the infection. All the factors mentioned above are expected to further drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Becton Dickinson and Company

COPAN Diagnostics

Formlabs

Hardy Diagnostics

HiMedia Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Lucence Health Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Puritan Medical Products

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VIRCELL S.L

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Application and Site of Collection.

Market Breakup by Product:

Swabs

Nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs

Oropharyngeal (OP) swabs

Nasal swabs

Viral Transport Media

Blood Collection Kits

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Diagnostics

Research

Market Breakup by Site of Collection:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Test

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

