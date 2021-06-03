June 2021 Report on Global Mobile Wallet Market Overview, Size,Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Mobile Wallet is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Mobile Wallet, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Mobile Wallet industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Citrus Payment Solutions
Dwolla
Apple Inc.
First Data
Bank of America
Google
Visa
MasterCard
Citibank
Sprint
AT&T
BlackBerry
Amazon.com inc.
Samsung
American Express
Paytm
By Type:
Near field communication (NFC)
Remote payments
By Application:
Retail payments
Vending machines
Public transportation
Restaurants
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Mobile Wallet Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Near field communication (NFC)
1.2.2 Remote payments
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Retail payments
1.3.2 Vending machines
1.3.3 Public transportation
1.3.4 Restaurants
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Mobile Wallet Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Mobile Wallet Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Mobile Wallet Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Mobile Wallet Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Mobile Wallet Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Mobile Wallet (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Mobile Wallet Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Mobile Wallet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Mobile Wallet (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Mobile Wallet Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Mobile Wallet Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Mobile Wallet (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Mobile Wallet Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Mobile Wallet Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Mobile Wallet Market Analysis
3.1 United States Mobile Wallet Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Mobile Wallet Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Mobile Wallet Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Mobile Wallet Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Mobile Wallet Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Mobile Wallet Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Mobile Wallet Market Analysis
5.1 China Mobile Wallet Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Mobile Wallet Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Mobile Wallet Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Mobile Wallet Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Mobile Wallet Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Mobile Wallet Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Wallet Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Wallet Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Wallet Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Mobile Wallet Market Analysis
8.1 India Mobile Wallet Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Mobile Wallet Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Mobile Wallet Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Mobile Wallet Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Mobile Wallet Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
