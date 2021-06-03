June 2021 Report on Global Portable Projectors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Portable Projectors market covered in Chapter 4:

Hitachi

LG

Infocus

Brookstone

Epson

Dell

Benq

Acer

Artograph

Mitsubishi

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Portable Projectors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

DLP

LCD

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Portable Projectors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

1080P

720P

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Portable Projectors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 DLP

1.5.3 LCD

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Portable Projectors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 1080P

1.6.3 720P

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Portable Projectors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable Projectors Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Portable Projectors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Portable Projectors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Portable Projectors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Portable Projectors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Portable Projectors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hitachi

4.1.1 Hitachi Basic Information

4.1.2 Portable Projectors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hitachi Portable Projectors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hitachi Business Overview

4.2 LG

4.2.1 LG Basic Information

4.2.2 Portable Projectors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 LG Portable Projectors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 LG Business Overview

4.3 Infocus

4.3.1 Infocus Basic Information

4.3.2 Portable Projectors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Infocus Portable Projectors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Infocus Business Overview

4.4 Brookstone

4.4.1 Brookstone Basic Information

4.4.2 Portable Projectors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Brookstone Portable Projectors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Brookstone Business Overview

4.5 Epson

4.5.1 Epson Basic Information

4.5.2 Portable Projectors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Epson Portable Projectors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Epson Business Overview

4.6 Dell

……..continued

