June 2021 Report on Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Overview, Size,Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Non-Volatile Memory is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Non-Volatile Memory, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Non-Volatile Memory industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
SK Hynix
Kilopass Technology
Microchip Technology
Samsung Electronics
Fujitsu
Crossbar
Toshiba
Adesto Technologies
Micron Technology
Everspin Technologies
Western Digital
Intel
Nantero
Viking Technology
Sandisk Corporation
By Type:
Traditional Non-Volatile Memory
Emerging Non-Volatile Memory
By Application:
Consumer Electronics
Military and Aerospace
Telecommunication
Energy and Power
Automotive and Transportation
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Non-Volatile Memory Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Traditional Non-Volatile Memory
1.2.2 Emerging Non-Volatile Memory
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Consumer Electronics
1.3.2 Military and Aerospace
1.3.3 Telecommunication
1.3.4 Energy and Power
1.3.5 Automotive and Transportation
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis
3.1 United States Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Non-Volatile Memory Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis
5.1 China Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Non-Volatile Memory Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis
8.1 India Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Non-Volatile Memory Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Non-Volatile Memory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 SK Hynix
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 SK Hynix Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 SK Hynix Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.2 Kilopass Technology
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Kilopass Technology Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Kilopass Technology Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.3 Microchip Technology
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Microchip Technology Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Microchip Technology Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.4 Samsung Electronics
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Samsung Electronics Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Samsung Electronics Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.5 Fujitsu
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Fujitsu Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Fujitsu Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.6 Crossbar
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Crossbar Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Crossbar Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.7 Toshiba
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Toshiba Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Toshiba Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.8 Adesto Technologies
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Adesto Technologies Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Adesto Technologies Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.9 Micron Technology
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Micron Technology Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Micron Technology Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.10 Everspin Technologies
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Everspin Technologies Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Everspin Technologies Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.11 Western Digital
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Western Digital Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Western Digital Non-Volatile Memory Sales by Region
11.12 Intel
11.12.1 Business Overview
….continued
