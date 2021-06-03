Pea Protein Market 2021-2026: Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, Challenges, and Key Players – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pea Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global pea protein market size reached US$ 704 Million by 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,305 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Pea protein is a high-quality protein primarily obtained from yellow peas. It is a rich source of plant protein and other essential nutrients, such as arginine, iron, magnesium, and branch-chained amino acids. Pea protein is free from common allergens, saturated fats, and cholesterol. As a result, it contributes to muscle growth and weight loss, improves heart health, and reduces the risk of kidney-related disorders. Due to its neutral taste, pea protein is commonly utilized as a food additive, dairy protein alternative, and dietary supplement in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Global Pea Protein Market Trends:

The global pea protein market is primarily being driven by the growing adoption of vegetarian and vegan diets across the globe. The dietary shift from animal-based proteins to plant-based alternatives due to growing health-consciousness among consumers is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing instances of gluten allergies and lactose intolerance is driving the market as pea protein is naturally dairy- and gluten-free. Besides this, the widespread utilization of pea protein in sports nutrition and the rising demand for weight management solutions are among the other growth-inducing factors. Increasing disposable incomes and rising consumer expenditure capacities on health and wellness are among the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Some of these key players include:

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing

Nutri-Pea Limited

Roquette Frères S.A.

Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd

Sotexpro SA

The Scoular Company

Naturz Organics

Fenchem

Glanbia Plc

Breakup by Product Type:

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

Breakup by Application:

Dietary Supplements

Bakery Products

Meat Substitutes

Beverages

Others

Breakup by End User:

Retail

Institutional

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

