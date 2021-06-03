Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2020-2025: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Challenges, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global packaged wastewater treatment market has been witnessing strong growth. As a result of these factors, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% during 2020-2025. Packaged wastewater treatment (PWWT) is a prefabricated and pre-engineered method of treating sewage and industrial wastewater with an aerobic process. It finds applications in small communities or remote locations, such as rural and highway rest areas, and trailer parks, which have a small population and low wastewater flow. Nowadays, packaged sewage treatment plants are being designed to handle biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) loadings and a variety of influent flow rates to meet discharge requirements.

Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Trends:

With the rising levels of wastewater being produced across the globe, the need for advanced and flexible treatment technologies is increasing. As PWWT is easy to install, highly economical, requires less space and minimizes on-site requirements, such as labor, civil work, and commissioning timeline, its demand is growing steadily. Owing to the increasing population and the consequent rise in the need for clean water, governments of various countries have also implemented stringent regulations for wastewater treatment. Moreover, leading manufacturers are developing improved technologies to enhance the treatment process. For instance, H2O Innovations, Inc., a Quebec-based company specializing in technologies for water treatment, filtration and reuse, introduced its new PWWT solution – SILO, in 2018. The SILO, which stands for Simple Independent Level-based Operation, is more economical than its alternatives and offers a simplified approach to membrane bioreactor (MBR) for smaller operations.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bio-Microbics, Inc.

Clearford Water System Inc.

Corix Water System

CST Wastewater Solutions

Fluence corporation Limited

Global Treat

Organica Technologies

Pollution Control System

Smith & Loveless

Veolia

Westech Engineering Inc.

Breakup by Technology:

Extended Aeration

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR)

Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR)

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Municipal

Industrial Chemical and Pharma Oil and Gas Food, Pulp and Paper Metal and Mining Power Generation Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

