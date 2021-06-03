Cement Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Outlook, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cement market reached a volume of 4.91 Billion Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cement market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Cement is a construction material made by grinding a mixture of clay and limestone. Depending on its capability to set in the presence of water, it is categorized as hydraulic and non-hydraulic. Non-hydraulic cement reacts with the carbon dioxide in the environment to set and offers optimal resistance against chemicals. On the other hand, hydraulic cement hardens quickly due to a chemical reaction between water and the dry ingredients. Today, different types of cement are produced to meet the varied physical and chemical requirements of specific situations, such as durability and strength.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cement Market Trends:

Cement is the backbone of the infrastructure sector since it is utilized for mass constructions, such as civil works, industrial estates and dwellings. Owing to this, there has been a consistent increase in the demand for cement across the globe. Besides this, the rising environmental concerns and depletion of fossil fuel reserves have prompted cement manufacturers to introduce improved production methods and formulations. This is being done by capturing thermal energy, recycling it into the process, and sourcing power from renewable sources that help in lowering CO 2 emissions from the manufacturing process. As a result, governments across the world have also undertaken various initiatives to promote the use of green cement, which aids in reducing the consumption of natural raw materials, such as water.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

CNBM International Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd.

LafargeHolcim Ltd

HeidelbergCement AG

Breakup by Type:

Blended

Portland

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

