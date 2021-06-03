Carbon Black Market 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global carbon black market reached a value of US$ 18.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global carbon black market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Carbon black refers to a material that is composed of fine particles comprising primarily of carbon, along with small amounts of hydrogen, oxygen, sulfur and nitrogen. It is produced by extremely controlled processes of thermal decomposition or partial combustion of oil and gases. Characterized by heat stability and strong tint properties, it is widely utilized for numerous applications across diverse industry verticals. It is used as a rubber-reinforcing additive in the production of numerous rubber products to dampen earthquake vibration and as ink for printing newspaper and as ink-jet toner owing to its high coloring power. Apart from this, it is also used in the manufacturing of car fenders, magnetic tapes, semiconductors, heat-molded plastics, and coating for electric wires.

Global Carbon Black Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for high-performance rubber products in the automotive industry. Carbon black is widely used, along with different types of rubber, for customizing the performance of tires. It is also employed for providing strength and offering longevity to various extruded and molded industrial rubber products, including springs, belts, hoses and gaskets. Additionally, considerable growth in the construction sector, owing to the growing population, has led to the rising demand for industrial rubber and other related equipment. Furthermore, manufacturers are continually engaging in the development of specialty-grade carbon black using sustainable manufacturing methods. For instance, post-industrial carbon black and recycled polymers have been extensively utilized by the US-based Cabot Corporation in their recently launched new black masterbatch series. This is expected to aid plastic producers in meeting sustainability targets and lower their carbon footprint.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cabot Corporation

Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)

Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

Omsk Carbon Group OOO

Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

OCI COMPANY Ltd.

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Breakup by Type:

Furnace Black

Channel Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

Breakup by Application:

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastics

Inks and Coatings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

