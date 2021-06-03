June 2021 Report on Global Home Appliance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Home Appliance market covered in Chapter 4:
Gree
BSH
Electrolux
Hisence
SAMSUNG
Meling
Midea Group
Panasonic
Changhong
Ojeda Group
Eletrofrio Refrigeração Ltda
TCL
SONY
Whirlpool Corporation
SKYWORTH
LG
Ártico
Philips
Haier
Mabe
CATA Appliances, S.L
Arcelik
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Home Appliance market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Kitchen Appliances
Refrigerators
Washing Machines
Televisions
Air Conditioners
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Home Appliance market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Online
Offline
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Home Appliance Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Kitchen Appliances
1.5.3 Refrigerators
1.5.4 Washing Machines
1.5.5 Televisions
1.5.6 Air Conditioners
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Home Appliance Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Online
1.6.3 Offline
1.7 Home Appliance Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Home Appliance Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Home Appliance Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Home Appliance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Home Appliance
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Home Appliance
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Home Appliance Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Gree
4.1.1 Gree Basic Information
4.1.2 Home Appliance Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Gree Home Appliance Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Gree Business Overview
4.2 BSH
4.2.1 BSH Basic Information
4.2.2 Home Appliance Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 BSH Home Appliance Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 BSH Business Overview
4.3 Electrolux
4.3.1 Electrolux Basic Information
4.3.2 Home Appliance Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Electrolux Home Appliance Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Electrolux Business Overview
4.4 Hisence
4.4.1 Hisence Basic Information
4.4.2 Home Appliance Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Hisence Home Appliance Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Hisence Business Overview
4.5 SAMSUNG
……..continued
