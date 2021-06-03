June 2021 Report on Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Overview, Size,Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

3M Cogent

HID Global

Crossmatch

NEC

East Shore

M2sys

Papillon Systems

Dermalog

Morpho

PU HIGH-TECH

Fujitsu

Afix Technologies

Suprema

By Type:

Multi Modal AFIS

Single Modal AFIS

By Application:

Civil

Criminal

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Multi Modal AFIS

1.2.2 Single Modal AFIS

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Civil

1.3.2 Criminal

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis

5.1 China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis

8.1 India Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Volume by Type

….continued

