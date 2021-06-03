June 2021 Report on Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Industry Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market covered in Chapter 12:

FedEx Corporation

United parcel Service Inc.

Kuehne and Nagel International AG

DB Schenker Inc.

DHL International GmbH

World Courier

Continental Air Cargo

LifeConEx LLC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Dry Ice

Liquid Nitrogen

Gel Packs

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Biopharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Clinical Trial Materials

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

.

….continued

