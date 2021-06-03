June 2021 Report on Global Single Board Computers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Single Board Computers market covered in Chapter 4:
IEI Integration Corp
EVOC GROUP
Trenton Systems
Curtiss-Wright
Arbor Solution
Texas Instruments
Abaco
Eurotech
Lemaker
Raspberry pi
Axiomtek
Portwell
Emerson Electric
AAEON
Kontron
Advantech
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Single Board Computers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
x86
ARM
Power
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Single Board Computers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Industrial PC
Automation Controllers (Like PLC, HMI)
Smart Grid Automation
Process Control
HVAC and Building Automation
digital Signage
POS
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Single Board Computers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 x86
1.5.3 ARM
1.5.4 Power
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Single Board Computers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Industrial PC
1.6.3 Automation Controllers (Like PLC, HMI)
1.6.4 Smart Grid Automation
1.6.5 Process Control
1.6.6 HVAC and Building Automation
1.6.7 digital Signage
1.6.8 POS
1.6.9 Others
1.7 Single Board Computers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Single Board Computers Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Single Board Computers Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Single Board Computers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Single Board Computers
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Single Board Computers
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Single Board Computers Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 IEI Integration Corp
4.1.1 IEI Integration Corp Basic Information
4.1.2 Single Board Computers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 IEI Integration Corp Single Board Computers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 IEI Integration Corp Business Overview
4.2 EVOC GROUP
4.2.1 EVOC GROUP Basic Information
4.2.2 Single Board Computers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 EVOC GROUP Single Board Computers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 EVOC GROUP Business Overview
4.3 Trenton Systems
4.3.1 Trenton Systems Basic Information
4.3.2 Single Board Computers Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Trenton Systems Single Board Computers Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Trenton Systems Business Overview
……..continued
