June 2021 Report on Global Smart Appliances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Smart Appliances market covered in Chapter 4:

Murphy Richards Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics

Vent-A-Hood Company

General Electric

Zephyr Ventilation

Robert Bosch GmbH

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Smeg

Havells

Whirlpool Corporation

Sharp Corporatio

Toshiba Corporation

Dongbu Daewoo Electronics

Kenmore (Transform Holdco)

Xiaomi

Electrolux AB (Frigidaire)

LG Electronics

Broan-NuTone LLC (Best, Nutone)

Haier Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Smart Appliances market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Home Appliances

Kitchen Appliances

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Smart Appliances market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Household

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Smart Appliances Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Home Appliances

1.5.3 Kitchen Appliances

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Smart Appliances Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Household

1.6.3 Commercial

1.7 Smart Appliances Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Appliances Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Smart Appliances Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Smart Appliances Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart Appliances

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Smart Appliances

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Smart Appliances Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Murphy Richards Limited

4.1.1 Murphy Richards Limited Basic Information

4.1.2 Smart Appliances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Murphy Richards Limited Smart Appliances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Murphy Richards Limited Business Overview

4.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4.2.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Basic Information

4.2.2 Smart Appliances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Smart Appliances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Business Overview

4.3 Samsung Electronics

4.3.1 Samsung Electronics Basic Information

4.3.2 Smart Appliances Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Samsung Electronics Smart Appliances Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

4.4 Vent-A-Hood Company

……..continued

