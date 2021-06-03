June 2021 Report on Global LED Grow Lights Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the LED Grow Lights Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global LED Grow Lights market covered in Chapter 4:

California LightWorks

Kind LED Grow Lights

Illumitex

Weshine

Valoya

General Electric

LEDHYDROPONICS

Apollo Horticulture

Lumigrow

Cidly

Osram

Philips

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the LED Grow Lights market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

High Power (≥300W)

Low Power (<300W)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the LED Grow Lights market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Research Applications

Indoor Grow Facilities

Commercial Greenhouses

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global LED Grow Lights Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 High Power (≥300W)

1.5.3 Low Power (<300W) Price (2015-2020)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Sales by Applications (2015-2020)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Sales Share by Applications (2015-2020)

Figure Global Research Applications Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Research Applications Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Indoor Grow Facilities Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Indoor Grow Facilities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Commercial Greenhouses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Commercial Greenhouses Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global LED Grow Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

Figure Global LED Grow Lights Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Sales Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Revenue Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Figure North America LED Grow Lights Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure North America LED Grow Lights Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Europe LED Grow Lights Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Europe LED Grow Lights Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Asia-Pacific LED Grow Lights Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Asia-Pacific LED Grow Lights Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Middle East and Africa LED Grow Lights Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Middle East and Africa LED Grow Lights Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure South America LED Grow Lights Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure South America LED Grow Lights Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Sales Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Sales Market Share Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Revenue Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Revenue Market Share Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Sales Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Sales Market Share Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Revenue Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Grow Lights Revenue Market Share Forecast by Applications (2020-202

…continued

