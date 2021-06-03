June 2021 Report on Global Haptic Technology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Haptic Technology market covered in Chapter 4:

Synaptics Incorporated

Immersion Corporation

Force Dimension

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Ultrahaptics

SMK Corporation

Johnson Electric

Haption S.A.

Microchip Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Haptic Technology market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Software

Microcontrollers

Actuators

Drivers & Controllers

Electronics

Other Components

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Haptic Technology market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Consumer Electronics

Automation & Transportation

Education & Research

Gaming

Healthcare

Engineering

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Haptic Technology Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Software

1.5.3 Microcontrollers

1.5.4 Actuators

1.5.5 Drivers & Controllers

1.5.6 Electronics

1.5.7 Other Components

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Haptic Technology Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Consumer Electronics

1.6.3 Automation & Transportation

1.6.4 Education & Research

1.6.5 Gaming

1.6.6 Healthcare

1.6.7 Engineering

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Haptic Technology Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Haptic Technology Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Haptic Technology Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Haptic Technology Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Haptic Technology

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Haptic Technology

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Haptic Technology Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Synaptics Incorporated

4.1.1 Synaptics Incorporated Basic Information

4.1.2 Haptic Technology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Synaptics Incorporated Haptic Technology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Synaptics Incorporated Business Overview

4.2 Immersion Corporation

4.2.1 Immersion Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Haptic Technology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Immersion Corporation Haptic Technology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Immersion Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Force Dimension

4.3.1 Force Dimension Basic Information

4.3.2 Haptic Technology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Force Dimension Haptic Technology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Force Dimension Business Overview

4.4 ON Semiconductor Corporation

