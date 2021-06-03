June 2021 Report on Global Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) market covered in Chapter 4:

Illumina, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Clinisys Group

Lablynx, Inc.

Labware

Mckesson Corporation

Cloudlims

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IBM Corporation

Abbott

Promium Llc

Novatek International

Siemens Ag

Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd

Labworks

Sunquest Information Systems Inc.

Computer Solutions, Inc.

Roper Technologies Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

On Premise

Web hosted

Cloud based

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Life Sciences

CROs

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Other Industries

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 On Premise

1.5.3 Web hosted

1.5.4 Cloud based

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Life Sciences

1.6.3 CROs

1.6.4 Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

1.6.5 Chemical Industry

1.6.6 Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries

1.6.7 Environmental Testing Laboratories

1.6.8 Other Industries

1.7 Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Industry Development

