June 2021 Report on Global Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) market covered in Chapter 4:
Illumina, Inc.
Shimadzu Corporation
Clinisys Group
Lablynx, Inc.
Labware
Mckesson Corporation
Cloudlims
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
IBM Corporation
Abbott
Promium Llc
Novatek International
Siemens Ag
Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd
Labworks
Sunquest Information Systems Inc.
Computer Solutions, Inc.
Roper Technologies Inc.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
On Premise
Web hosted
Cloud based
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Life Sciences
CROs
Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries
Environmental Testing Laboratories
Other Industries
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 On Premise
1.5.3 Web hosted
1.5.4 Cloud based
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Life Sciences
1.6.3 CROs
1.6.4 Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry
1.6.5 Chemical Industry
1.6.6 Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries
1.6.7 Environmental Testing Laboratories
1.6.8 Other Industries
1.7 Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Laboratory Information Management System (Lims) Industry Development
…continued
