June 2021 Report on Global Luminaire Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Luminaire market covered in Chapter 4:

OSRAM

Bajaj Electricals

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Targetti

LSI Industries

Cree

TOSHIBA

Taschibra

Thorn Lighting

Hubbell Lighting

Panasonic

Asian Electronics

Philips Lighting

GE Lighting

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Luminaire market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Luminaire market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Luminaire Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 LED Luminaire

1.5.3 CFL Luminaire

1.5.4 LFL Luminaire

1.5.5 HID Luminaire

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Luminaire Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Office

1.6.4 Shop

1.6.5 Hospitality

1.6.6 Other

1.7 Luminaire Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Luminaire Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Luminaire Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Luminaire Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Luminaire

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Luminaire

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Luminaire Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 OSRAM

4.1.1 OSRAM Basic Information

4.1.2 Luminaire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 OSRAM Luminaire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 OSRAM Business Overview

4.2 Bajaj Electricals

4.2.1 Bajaj Electricals Basic Information

4.2.2 Luminaire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bajaj Electricals Luminaire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bajaj Electricals Business Overview

4.3 Acuity Brands

4.3.1 Acuity Brands Basic Information

4.3.2 Luminaire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Acuity Brands Luminaire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Acuity Brands Business Overview

4.4 Eaton

4.4.1 Eaton Basic Information

4.4.2 Luminaire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Eaton Luminaire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Eaton Business Overview

4.5 Targetti

4.5.1 Targetti Basic Information

4.5.2 Luminaire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Targetti Luminaire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Targetti Business Overview

