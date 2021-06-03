June 2021 Report on Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market covered in Chapter 12:

GTNexus

Agile Network

IFS

Capterra

Argos Software

3Gtms

Cirrus TMS

CargoSmart

IBM

MercuryGate International

Kewill System

Inet-Logistics

SAP

Cerasis

Acuitive Solutions

JDA Software,

Logility

High Jump Software

Amber Road

PTC

Aljex Software

Kratzer Automation AG

Descartes Systems

IBS

Epicor

Oracle

Infor Global Solution

Accellos

Manhattan Association

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Single Sourcing

Multiple Sourcing

Hybrid Sourcing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Rail Transport

Road Transport

Air Freight

Sea Shipping

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

.

….continued

