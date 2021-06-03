June 2021 Report on Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market covered in Chapter 12:
GTNexus
Agile Network
IFS
Capterra
Argos Software
3Gtms
Cirrus TMS
CargoSmart
IBM
MercuryGate International
Kewill System
Inet-Logistics
SAP
Cerasis
Acuitive Solutions
JDA Software,
Logility
High Jump Software
Amber Road
PTC
Aljex Software
Kratzer Automation AG
Descartes Systems
IBS
Epicor
Oracle
Infor Global Solution
Accellos
Manhattan Association
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Single Sourcing
Multiple Sourcing
Hybrid Sourcing
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Rail Transport
Road Transport
Air Freight
Sea Shipping
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content
1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
.
….continued
