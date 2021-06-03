June 2021 Report on Global Enterprise NAS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Enterprise NAS market covered in Chapter 4:
Buffalo Technology
Dell
Hitachi Data Systems
Lenovo
Thecus
Aberdeen
CTERA Networks
Synology
Oracle
NetApp
Alibabacloud
Nfina Technologies
Seagate
IBM
Asustor
Symantec
Drobo
QNAP
Quantum
DataDirect Networks
LeCie (Seagate)
AC&NC
Cisco Systems
NETGEAR
HP
Western Digital
EMC
Overland Storage
Fujitsu
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Enterprise NAS market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
On-Premise
Remote
Hybrid
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Enterprise NAS market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Enterprise
Small Business
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Enterprise NAS Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 On-Premise
1.5.3 Remote
1.5.4 Hybrid
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Enterprise NAS Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Enterprise
1.6.3 Small Business
1.7 Enterprise NAS Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Enterprise NAS Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Enterprise NAS Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Enterprise NAS Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Enterprise NAS
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Enterprise NAS
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Enterprise NAS Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Buffalo Technology
4.1.1 Buffalo Technology Basic Information
4.1.2 Enterprise NAS Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Buffalo Technology Enterprise NAS Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Buffalo Technology Business Overview
4.2 Dell
4.2.1 Dell Basic Information
4.2.2 Enterprise NAS Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Dell Enterprise NAS Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Dell Business Overview
4.3 Hitachi Data Systems
4.3.1 Hitachi Data Systems Basic Information
4.3.2 Enterprise NAS Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Hitachi Data Systems Enterprise NAS Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Hitachi Data Systems Business Overview
4.4 Lenovo
4.4.1 Lenovo Basic Information
4.4.2 Enterprise NAS Product Profiles, Application and Specification
