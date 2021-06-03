June 2021 Report on Global Enterprise NAS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Enterprise NAS market covered in Chapter 4:

Buffalo Technology

Dell

Hitachi Data Systems

Lenovo

Thecus

Aberdeen

CTERA Networks

Synology

Oracle

NetApp

Alibabacloud

Nfina Technologies

Seagate

IBM

Asustor

Symantec

Drobo

QNAP

Quantum

DataDirect Networks

LeCie (Seagate)

AC&NC

Cisco Systems

NETGEAR

HP

Western Digital

EMC

Overland Storage

Fujitsu

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Enterprise NAS market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

On-Premise

Remote

Hybrid

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Enterprise NAS market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Enterprise

Small Business

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Enterprise NAS Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 On-Premise

1.5.3 Remote

1.5.4 Hybrid

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Enterprise NAS Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Enterprise

1.6.3 Small Business

1.7 Enterprise NAS Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Enterprise NAS Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Enterprise NAS Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Enterprise NAS Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Enterprise NAS

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Enterprise NAS

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Enterprise NAS Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Buffalo Technology

4.1.1 Buffalo Technology Basic Information

4.1.2 Enterprise NAS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Buffalo Technology Enterprise NAS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Buffalo Technology Business Overview

4.2 Dell

4.2.1 Dell Basic Information

4.2.2 Enterprise NAS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Dell Enterprise NAS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Dell Business Overview

4.3 Hitachi Data Systems

4.3.1 Hitachi Data Systems Basic Information

4.3.2 Enterprise NAS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hitachi Data Systems Enterprise NAS Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hitachi Data Systems Business Overview

4.4 Lenovo

4.4.1 Lenovo Basic Information

4.4.2 Enterprise NAS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

