June 2021 Report on Global Portable Charger Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Portable Charger market covered in Chapter 4:
Lzen Electronics (India)
Accutronics Ltd.
RIWO AG
SONY
Rizk National Industries
Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.
Panasonic
ARB ACCESSORIES PVT. LTD.
Belkin International, Inc.
Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co., Ltd.
HindlePower, Inc.
Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd.
Omnicharge Inc.
SAMSUNG
Spectrum Brands, Inc
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Portable Charger market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Single Solar Plate
Led Light
Voltage Adjustable
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Portable Charger market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Mobile Phones
Digital Cameras
MP3-4
Automotives
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Portable Charger Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Single Solar Plate
1.5.3 Led Light
1.5.4 Voltage Adjustable
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Portable Charger Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Mobile Phones
1.6.3 Digital Cameras
1.6.4 MP3-4
1.6.5 Automotives
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Portable Charger Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable Charger Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Portable Charger Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Portable Charger Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Portable Charger
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Portable Charger
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Portable Charger Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Lzen Electronics (India)
4.1.1 Lzen Electronics (India) Basic Information
4.1.2 Portable Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Lzen Electronics (India) Portable Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Lzen Electronics (India) Business Overview
4.2 Accutronics Ltd.
4.2.1 Accutronics Ltd. Basic Information
