June 2021 Report on Global Portable Charger Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Portable Charger market covered in Chapter 4:

Lzen Electronics (India)

Accutronics Ltd.

RIWO AG

SONY

Rizk National Industries

Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.

Panasonic

ARB ACCESSORIES PVT. LTD.

Belkin International, Inc.

Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co., Ltd.

HindlePower, Inc.

Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd.

Omnicharge Inc.

SAMSUNG

Spectrum Brands, Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Portable Charger market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Single Solar Plate

Led Light

Voltage Adjustable

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Portable Charger market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Mobile Phones

Digital Cameras

MP3-4

Automotives

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Portable Charger Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Single Solar Plate

1.5.3 Led Light

1.5.4 Voltage Adjustable

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Portable Charger Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Mobile Phones

1.6.3 Digital Cameras

1.6.4 MP3-4

1.6.5 Automotives

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Portable Charger Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable Charger Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Portable Charger Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Portable Charger Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Portable Charger

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Portable Charger

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Portable Charger Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Lzen Electronics (India)

4.1.1 Lzen Electronics (India) Basic Information

4.1.2 Portable Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Lzen Electronics (India) Portable Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lzen Electronics (India) Business Overview

4.2 Accutronics Ltd.

4.2.1 Accutronics Ltd. Basic Information

