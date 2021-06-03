Guar Gum Powder Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Guar Gum Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global guar gum powder market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a volume of 1.36 Million Tons by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Guar gum refers to a gel-forming soluble fiber that is produced by grinding the endosperm of the Cyamopsis tetragonolobus. This leguminous plant is widely cultivated in India and Pakistan, where it has been used for food applications over several years. Guar gum powder is free-flowing and characterized by fine texture and yellowish-white color with a slight odor. Highly soluble in cold and hot water, it has excellent thickening ability. It is used as a stabilizer, hydrocolloid, flocculant, gelling agent, bonding agent, natural emulsifier and fracturing agent for numerous applications. As a result, it forms an essential component across multiple industries, such as food, paper, textile, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and oil and gas sectors.

Guar Gum Powder Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the guar gum powder market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Hindustan Gum & Chemicals

Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals

Vikas WSP, Ltd.

India Glycols, Ltd.

Shree Ram Industries

Altrafine Gum

Lucid Group

Supreme Gum Pvt. Ltd.

Neelkants Polymers

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the guar gum powder market on the basis of grade, function, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Grade:

Food-Grade

Industrial-Grade

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Breakup by Function:

Thickening

Gelling

Binding

Friction Reducing

Other Functions

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil Drilling

Food Industry

Paper and Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

United States of America

Germany

India

Others

