Digital Holography Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Holography Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital holography market experienced strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital holography market to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Digital holography is a technique that is used to record and provide whole field information of a wavefront diffracted from an object. It uses a laser beam to illuminate the object and create its image by using the principle of diffraction. It also utilizes a video camera to record the hologram produced by the interference of the reference wave and the originating wave. It is then transmitted to a digital device for its three-dimensional (3D) reconstruction. This technique enables fast 3D imaging of microscopic specimen with flexible, easy to use and cost-effective systems. Consequently, it is extensively utilized across numerous industry verticals, including advertising, education, art, design, medical sciences and marketing.

Digital Holography Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the digital holography market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Lyncée Tec

EON Reality

Zebra Imaging

Real View Imaging Ltd

Ovizio Imaging Ltd

Holoxica

Geola Digital

zSpace Inc

Jasper Display Corporation

LEIA Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the digital holography market on the basis of technology type, component type, application, vertical and region.

Breakup by Technology Type:

Gabor’s (In-Line) Holography

Off-Axis Holography

Others

Breakup by Component Type:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Application:

Digital Holographic Displays

Digital Holographic Microscopy

Holographic Television and Telepresence

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

