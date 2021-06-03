June 2021 Report on Global Sic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Sic Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Sic market covered in Chapter 4:

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba

Norstel AB

Infineon

Stmicroelectronics

Cree

Genesic Semiconductor

ROHM

Fairchild Semiconductor

Microsemi

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Sic market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

SiC SBD

SiC Mosfet

SiC Module

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Sic market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive Sector

Aerospace and Defense

Computers

Consumer Electronics

ICT (information & Communication Technology)

Industrial Sector

Medical & Healthcare

Power Sector

Railways

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Sic Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 SiC SBD

1.5.3 SiC Mosfet

1.5.4 SiC Module

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Sic Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive Sector

1.6.3 Aerospace and Defense

1.6.4 Computers

1.6.5 Consumer Electronics

1.6.6 ICT (information & Communication Technology)

1.6.7 Industrial Sector

1.6.8 Medical & Healthcare

1.6.9 Power Sector

1.6.10 Railways

1.6.11 Others

1.7 Sic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sic Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Sic Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Sic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sic

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Sic

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Sic Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Renesas Electronics

4.1.1 Renesas Electronics Basic Information

4.1.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Renesas Electronics Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Renesas Electronics Business Overview

4.2 Toshiba

4.2.1 Toshiba Basic Information

4.2.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Toshiba Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Toshiba Business Overview

4.3 Norstel AB

4.3.1 Norstel AB Basic Information

4.3.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Norstel AB Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Norstel AB Business Overview

4.4 Infineon

4.4.1 Infineon Basic Information

4.4.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Infineon Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Infineon Business Overview

4.5 Stmicroelectronics

4.5.1 Stmicroelectronics Basic Information

4.5.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Stmicroelectronics Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Stmicroelectronics Business Overview

4.6 Cree

4.6.1 Cree Basic Information

4.6.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Cree Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Cree Business Overview

4.7 Genesic Semiconductor

4.7.1 Genesic Semiconductor Basic Information

4.7.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Genesic Semiconductor Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Genesic Semiconductor Business Overview

4.8 ROHM

4.8.1 ROHM Basic Information

4.8.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 ROHM Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 ROHM Business Overview

4.9 Fairchild Semiconductor

4.9.1 Fairchild Semiconductor Basic Information

4.9.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Fairchild Semiconductor Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Fairchild Semiconductor Business Overview

4.10 Microsemi

4.10.1 Microsemi Basic Information

4.10.2 Sic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Microsemi Sic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Microsemi Business Overview

5 Global Sic Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Sic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Sic Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sic Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Sic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Sic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Sic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Sic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Sic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Sic Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Sic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Sic Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Sic Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Sic Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Sic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Sic Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Sic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Sic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

