June 2021 Report on Global Portable Counterfeit Detector Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Portable Counterfeit Detector Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Portable Counterfeit Detector market covered in Chapter 4:
Fraud Fighter
Zhejiang Xinda Machine & Appliance Co. Ltd
VWR
Quaker City Paper Company
Sun Rising Enterprise Co. Ltd
Royal Sovereign
Staples
Drimark
Wenzhou Vanmac Trading Co. Ltd
Dri Mark
US Korea HotLink
UV Led
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Portable Counterfeit Detector market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Fluorescence Recognition
Magnetic Analysis
Infrared Penetration
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Portable Counterfeit Detector market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Counterfeit money and documents
Authenticate driver’s licenses, passports, credit cards, checks, Transit passes
Fake casino chips
Luxury goods
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Portable Counterfeit Detector Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Fluorescence Recognition
1.5.3 Magnetic Analysis
1.5.4 Infrared Penetration
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Portable Counterfeit Detector Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Counterfeit money and documents
1.6.3 Authenticate driver’s licenses, passports, credit cards, checks, Transit passes
1.6.4 Fake casino chips
1.6.5 Luxury goods
1.7 Portable Counterfeit Detector Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable Counterfeit Detector Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Portable Counterfeit Detector Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Portable Counterfeit Detector Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Portable Counterfeit Detector
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Portable Counterfeit Detector
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Portable Counterfeit Detector Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
