June 2021 Report on Global Portable Counterfeit Detector Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Portable Counterfeit Detector Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Portable Counterfeit Detector market covered in Chapter 4:

Fraud Fighter

Zhejiang Xinda Machine & Appliance Co. Ltd

VWR

Quaker City Paper Company

Sun Rising Enterprise Co. Ltd

Royal Sovereign

Staples

Drimark

Wenzhou Vanmac Trading Co. Ltd

Dri Mark

US Korea HotLink

UV Led

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Portable Counterfeit Detector market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fluorescence Recognition

Magnetic Analysis

Infrared Penetration

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Portable Counterfeit Detector market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Counterfeit money and documents

Authenticate driver’s licenses, passports, credit cards, checks, Transit passes

Fake casino chips

Luxury goods

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Portable Counterfeit Detector Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fluorescence Recognition

1.5.3 Magnetic Analysis

1.5.4 Infrared Penetration

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Portable Counterfeit Detector Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Counterfeit money and documents

1.6.3 Authenticate driver’s licenses, passports, credit cards, checks, Transit passes

1.6.4 Fake casino chips

1.6.5 Luxury goods

1.7 Portable Counterfeit Detector Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable Counterfeit Detector Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Portable Counterfeit Detector Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Portable Counterfeit Detector Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Portable Counterfeit Detector

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Portable Counterfeit Detector

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Portable Counterfeit Detector Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

…continued

