June 2021 Report on Global Sapphire Substrate Material Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Sapphire Substrate Material Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Sapphire Substrate Material market covered in Chapter 4:

Semiconductor Wafer

Meller Optics

Saint-Gobain Group

Monocrystal Inc

Hansol Technics

Crystalwise Technology Inc

Rubicon Technology

KYOCERA Corporation

Precision Micro-Optics

Crystal Applied Technology

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Sapphire Substrate Material market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

C-Plane Sapphire Substrate

R/M-Plane Sapphire Substrate

Pattern Sapphire Substrate

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Sapphire Substrate Material market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

LED

RFIC

Laser Diodes

Silicon on Sapphire (SoS) ICs

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Sapphire Substrate Material Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 C-Plane Sapphire Substrate

1.5.3 R/M-Plane Sapphire Substrate

1.5.4 Pattern Sapphire Substrate

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Sapphire Substrate Material Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 LED

1.6.3 RFIC

1.6.4 Laser Diodes

1.6.5 Silicon on Sapphire (SoS) ICs

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Sapphire Substrate Material Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sapphire Substrate Material Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Sapphire Substrate Material Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sapphire Substrate Material

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Sapphire Substrate Material

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Sapphire Substrate Material Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Semiconductor Wafer

4.1.1 Semiconductor Wafer Basic Information

4.1.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Semiconductor Wafer Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Semiconductor Wafer Business Overview

4.2 Meller Optics

4.2.1 Meller Optics Basic Information

4.2.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Meller Optics Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Meller Optics Business Overview

4.3 Saint-Gobain Group

4.3.1 Saint-Gobain Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Saint-Gobain Group Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Saint-Gobain Group Business Overview

4.4 Monocrystal Inc

4.4.1 Monocrystal Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Monocrystal Inc Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Monocrystal Inc Business Overview

4.5 Hansol Technics

4.5.1 Hansol Technics Basic Information

4.5.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Hansol Technics Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Hansol Technics Business Overview

4.6 Crystalwise Technology Inc

4.6.1 Crystalwise Technology Inc Basic Information

4.6.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Crystalwise Technology Inc Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Crystalwise Technology Inc Business Overview

4.7 Rubicon Technology

4.7.1 Rubicon Technology Basic Information

4.7.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Rubicon Technology Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Rubicon Technology Business Overview

4.8 KYOCERA Corporation

4.8.1 KYOCERA Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 KYOCERA Corporation Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 KYOCERA Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Precision Micro-Optics

4.9.1 Precision Micro-Optics Basic Information

4.9.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Precision Micro-Optics Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Precision Micro-Optics Business Overview

4.10 Crystal Applied Technology

4.10.1 Crystal Applied Technology Basic Information

4.10.2 Sapphire Substrate Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Crystal Applied Technology Sapphire Substrate Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Crystal Applied Technology Business Overview

5 Global Sapphire Substrate Material Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Sapphire Substrate Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Sapphire Substrate Material Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sapphire Substrate Material Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Sapphire Substrate Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Sapphire Substrate Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Sapphire Substrate Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Sapphire Substrate Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Sapphire Substrate Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Sapphire Substrate Material Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Sapphire Substrate Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Sapphire Substrate Material Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Sapphire Substrate Material Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Sapphire Substrate Material Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Sapphire Substrate Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Sapphire Substrate Material Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Sapphire Substrate Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Sapphire Substrate Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued