Apheresis Equipment Market Scope, Share, Key Driver, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Apheresis Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” The global apheresis equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Apheresis equipment refers to an apparatus that segregates the content of the donor blood into specific constituents, such as the plasma, cells, platelets, and red and white blood cells, through membrane filtration methods. There are two types of apheresis equipment, namely continuous flow centrifugation (CFC) and intermittent flow centrifugation (IFC). This medical procedure is employed to perform various blood purification treatments, including double filtration, plasma exchange, hemoperfusion, and leukocytapheresis.

Increasing occurrences of trauma injuries and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and blood-related disorders, which require frequent blood transfusions, are primarily driving the global apheresis equipment market growth. Additionally, rising investments in improving the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of plasma and cell therapy, are also supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced apheresis equipment with multifunctional features, such as fluid flow dynamic and auto elutriation, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi Aktiengesellschaft (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA)

Haemonetics Corporation

Hemacare Corporation (Charles River Laboratories Inc.)

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Medica SpA, Nikkiso Co Ltd.

Terumo BCT Inc. (Terumo Corporation).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Apheresis Machine

Breakup by Application:

Blood Collection

Treatment

Neurology

Hematology

Renal Diseases

Others

Breakup by Procedure:

Plasmapherasis

Plateletpherasis

Erythrocytapheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Membrane Filtration

Centrifugation

Breakup by End User:

Blood Collection Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

